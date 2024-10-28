Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ovintiv by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $932,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $1,273,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Ovintiv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $40.39 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. Equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

