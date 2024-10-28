Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,563 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Copart by 98.6% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $51.71 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

