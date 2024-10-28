Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $10.76 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $10,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,497,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,477,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,242,000 after purchasing an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DoorDash by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,469,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,281,000 after purchasing an additional 242,956 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 11,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,755,000 after buying an additional 1,246,567 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH opened at $153.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.48, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $155.29.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $4,754,030.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 963,094 shares in the company, valued at $142,528,281.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DoorDash news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 32,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $4,754,030.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 963,094 shares in the company, valued at $142,528,281.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at $44,492,660.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,710 shares of company stock worth $54,472,120. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

