Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 37,171 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 21.4% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 454,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after buying an additional 80,101 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,053,000 after acquiring an additional 234,783 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 760,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

KHC opened at $34.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

