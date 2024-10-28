DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,713 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.09% of Chubb worth $102,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chubb by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 75,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 2.0 %

CB stock opened at $287.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $207.46 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.62. The company has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

