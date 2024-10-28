Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $574,908,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,544,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,800 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 57,336.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,206,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,918,000 after buying an additional 1,204,058 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.7% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,885,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,817,000 after buying an additional 990,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,551,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.47.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $108.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

