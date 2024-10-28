Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Price Performance
Shares of PAYC stock opened at $164.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.60. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.50 and a 1-year high of $253.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $320,365.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,760,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,548,831.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $320,365.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,760,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,548,831.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,956 shares of company stock worth $11,394,014. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.25.
Get Our Latest Report on Paycom Software
About Paycom Software
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.