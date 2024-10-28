Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $67.68 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,746.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

