Allworth Financial LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $127.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $128.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

