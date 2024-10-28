Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

TMHC opened at $68.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $37.23 and a 52-week high of $71.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

