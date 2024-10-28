IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 377 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 131.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.86.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $233.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.68. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

