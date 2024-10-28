Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 888.9% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in ANSYS by 32.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $322.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.71. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

