IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNA. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 234.7% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,258,000 after buying an additional 443,333 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 51.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 829,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,815,000 after buying an additional 280,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 1,786.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 152,631 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Snap-on by 34,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,940. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 1,750 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,940. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,598 shares of company stock valued at $10,461,986. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $326.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $250.30 and a one year high of $330.51.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

SNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

