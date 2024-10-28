Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 8,125 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waters were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Waters by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after buying an additional 77,951 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Waters by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,368,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,295,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,106,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra set a $389.00 target price on Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.58.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $324.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.80. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $234.04 and a fifty-two week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.09 million. Waters had a return on equity of 56.81% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

