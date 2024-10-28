Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $500,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $545,801.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joel D. Anderson sold 20,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $2,005,032.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,673.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $545,801.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338,307.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,142 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,112 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $119.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

