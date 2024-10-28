Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in APA by 386.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in APA in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1,325.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.72 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.23.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on APA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on APA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

