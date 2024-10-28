iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,047,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 70.2% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57,517.3% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 63,269 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.49 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.33.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.