Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after buying an additional 1,267,571 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,181,000 after purchasing an additional 82,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 62,578 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 261,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $7,200,007.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,208,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,071,781.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $123.46 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

