Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 31.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $130.59 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $136.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $13,216,581.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,873. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

