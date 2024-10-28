F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 4.9% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in F5 by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,531 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in F5 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,360. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,825 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,007.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,971 shares of company stock worth $1,618,357 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com cut F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.13.

F5 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $216.87 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $224.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

