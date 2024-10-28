Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stake Raised by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $82.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $74.13 and a one year high of $97.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 6.67%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. TD Cowen downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

