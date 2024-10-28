PFG Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 361.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $102.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

