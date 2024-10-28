The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $565.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.69.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.90, for a total value of $1,061,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,435.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $512.60 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $540.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $500.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

