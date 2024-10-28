iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $28,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $294,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 354.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $119.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

