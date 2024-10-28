Highland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,991 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,991 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,404,000 after purchasing an additional 702,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,383,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,463,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,040,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,361,000 after purchasing an additional 205,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 2,271 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $280,559.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,776.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $474,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908,981.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,651 shares of company stock valued at $929,005. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $124.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $156.94. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.08. Jabil had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

