SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Stock Holdings Cut by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 286,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 101,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,120,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,729,000 after purchasing an additional 46,059 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $29.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

