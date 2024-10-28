DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.43% of Entegris worth $74,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.13 and a 1-year high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

