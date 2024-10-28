DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 18,188 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $73,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 18.1% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.69.

DE opened at $407.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $420.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $397.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $385.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

