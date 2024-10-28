O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Trimmed by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $378,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,242.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,195.22 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $895.88 and a 1-year high of $1,221.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,150.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,081.90.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.53 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.05 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

