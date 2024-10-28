Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 18.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

