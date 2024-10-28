TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TransUnion from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

NYSE TRU opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.80. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,277.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 179,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after buying an additional 674,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

