TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Raised to $135.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

TransUnion stock opened at $103.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,729. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

