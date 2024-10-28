PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 97.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,752 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Nutrien from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NYSE:NTR opened at $47.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

