Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q3 guidance at $0.54-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.20-2.26 EPS.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $447.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. Teradata has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

