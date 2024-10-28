Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $788.10 million, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.52. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.95 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,488,000 after buying an additional 167,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 181,231 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,318,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,312,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,226,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after acquiring an additional 412,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

