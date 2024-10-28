ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $1,050.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

Shares of NOW opened at $950.85 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $548.44 and a 52-week high of $979.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $885.56 and its 200-day moving average is $797.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.70, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,474. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total value of $110,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,474. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,298,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,983 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 954,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 168,734 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

