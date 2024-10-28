Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,525 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NICE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NICE by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.
NICE Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:NICE opened at $174.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NICE Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
