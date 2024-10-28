Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,525 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,525 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in NICE by 135.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NICE by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NICE. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on NICE from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.64.

NICE Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $174.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

