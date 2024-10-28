Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 11,450.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,091 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $56,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 208,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $119.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.67. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $120.79.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

