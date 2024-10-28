Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

LULU stock opened at $304.15 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

