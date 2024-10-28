Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,313 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,556 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,436,386.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 16,962 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.96, for a total value of $3,510,455.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,637,069.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,187 shares of company stock valued at $13,158,294 over the last three months. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 2.0 %

COIN opened at $205.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.42 and a 12 month high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley began coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.