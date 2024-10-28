Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $204,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $308,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 13,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CDW by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CDW by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $217.01 on Monday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Citigroup lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

