International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 69,743 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 7,059.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,743 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $50,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,713,000 after purchasing an additional 47,031 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 764,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,103 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 357,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $73.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

