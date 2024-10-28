Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fortive by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,119,000 after buying an additional 1,999,792 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Fortive by 19.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,245 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fortive by 78.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 853,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 373,957 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortive by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after purchasing an additional 369,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 1,053.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 382,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 349,530 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $74.97 on Monday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

