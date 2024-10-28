Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,523,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,297,000 after buying an additional 18,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in TransDigm Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,354.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $811.42 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,366.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,308.60.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,046,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total transaction of $12,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,944 shares of company stock valued at $35,823,485 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

