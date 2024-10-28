Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $2,153,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,486,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,667,000 after acquiring an additional 410,409 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PG&E by 808.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,243,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,200 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at $350,168.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $20.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

