GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ST. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 399.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

NYSE ST opened at $35.10 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.65.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

