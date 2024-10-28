Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AECOM by 196.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in AECOM by 4,375.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.29.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $104.49 on Monday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $108.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a 200 day moving average of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,161.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is -977.78%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

