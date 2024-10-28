Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,183 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 735.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,589 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,639 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Shopify by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,714,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,251 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

SHOP opened at $79.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 7.32. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.00, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.36.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

