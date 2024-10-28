Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Increased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 798.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 521,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,914 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 5.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $90,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Broadcom by 855.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,186,292,000 after buying an additional 11,347,563 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,224,520,000 after buying an additional 8,242,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,744,366. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $186.42. The firm has a market cap of $805.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

