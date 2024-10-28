Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 3.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,917.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $186.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

